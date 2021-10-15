The Frost Lady Polar Bears

The Frost Lady Polar Bears  are 22-5 and unbeaten in District 13-2A, where they're a perfect 10-0.
Frost's Lady Polar Bears are closing in on a district title and a No. 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs by staying unbeaten in the district race. The Frost girls are a perfect 10-0 in district after beating Penelope in four sets -- 25-22, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15 -- this week. They're 22-5 for the season and have won 21 of their last 22 games. They have four games left after beating Penelope.
 
Kyra Cerda and Lexi Banks dominated the net, combining for 30 kills. Cerda led the way with 19 kills, nine digs, a block, three assists and an ace, and Banks blasted 11 kills and scrambled for 10 digs with a rare double-double. She also had a block and two aces.
 
Emily De la Hoya had a huge night at the service line, nailing 10 aces to go along with a dig and a kill, and Bailee Fuller put up some impressive numbers with her own unique double-double, handing out 18 assists and coming up with 10 digs to go along with two aces and a kill.
 
Madeline Lee had a double-double with 10 assists and 10 digs and also hammered home seven kills and an ace. Karlee Anderson had five digs and two aces, and Madi Putman had three kills, two aces and a block.
 

