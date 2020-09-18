The Frost Lady Polar Bears stayed perfect in the district race with a four set victory over Penelope Tuesday night,25-15, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18.
Frost is now 3-0 in the district race.
Madeline Lee had a monster night, handing out 27 assists and coming up with seven digs while scoring on two kills at the net. Lee was even more impressive at the service line, where she nailed 24 serves, including a whopping seven aces.
Bailee Fuller also handed out 27 assists as Frost's two setters combined for 54 assists, and Fuller came up with five digs on defense.
Kyra Cerda and Lexi Banks led Frost at the net. Cerda slammed home 11 kills and scored on four blocks, and also came up with nine digs on defense. Banks had six kills and also had three aces from the service line. Payton Hollingsworth had four kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.