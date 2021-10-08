Frost's Lady Polar Bears just keep sweeping teams
Elaine Woods' girls stayed unbeaten in the district race with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-18 sweep over Dawson Tuesday to improve to 8-0 in the district race and 20-5 for the season. It was Frost's 19th victory in the last 20 matches, and a perfect way to start the second half of district.
Kyra Cerda led the way, blasting a dozen kills to go along with six aces, three digs and a block. Lexi Banks had another big night with nine kills, a block and four digs, and Madeline Lee and Bailee Fuller handed out 10 assists each.
Lee also had nine digs and a kill and Fuller had an solid line with six digs, four aces and a kill to go along with her 10 assists.
Madi Putman had a big night with six aces, five kills and four digs, and Emily De la Hoya had another solid all-around match with six digs, a kill and an ace. Taylor Souder had two digs, a kill and an ace and Ella Roughton had two digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.