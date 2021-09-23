Frost's Lady Polar Bears, the hottest team in the Golden Circle, played one of their most intense matches of the season Tuesday in Bynum, where Elaine Woods' young ladies edged Bynum in five sets to stay unbeaten in the district race.
 
Frost took control early and then stormed back to win the final set 15-5 to finally put Bynum away in front of a loud and energetic crowd that caught fire when Bynum came back to win the third and fourth sets to force a deciding fifth frame.
 
The Lady Bears started strong, winning the first two sets 25-14 and 25-18, but Bynum won the closest set of the match with a 26-24 finish to extend the showdown and the home town crowd and the team fed off the energy of the tense win and built momentum in the fourth set, winning 25-15.
 
But Woods rallied her kids in the midst of Bynum's comeback and the avalanche of noise coming from the crowd, and Frost regrouped and took the court and took control, slamming Bynum in the fifth set 15-5.
 
"The girls knew what they had to do and they got the job done," Woods said. 
 
The comeback gives Frost a perfect 4-0 record in the district race and lifts the Lady Bears to a 16-5 mark for the season. It was the seventh win in a row for the Frost girls, who have won 15 of their last 16 matches.
 
There were outstanding performances from several Lady Bears all over the court Tuesday.
 
 Kyra Cerda, Payton Hollingsworth and Lexi Banks combined to slam home 35 kills in a fierce battle at the net.
Cerda led the way with 14 kills and a block, and also came up with 14 digs, three assists and four aces. 
Banks led the defense with a whopping 17 digs and scorched the net with 10 kills to go along with four blocks, and Hollingsworth had a huge night, blasting home 11 kills and diving for 14 digs while also scoring on a block assist.
 
Madeline Lee was priceless, doing a little (actually a lot) of everything as she handed out a whopping 36 assists while scrambling for 10 digs on defense. She also had three kills, three aces, and drove the bus back to Frost (just kidding, but she did have an incredible all-around match).
 
Frost kept Bynum frustrated all night, saving one shot after another with a brilliant effort on defense.
 
 
Karlie Anderson had nine digs and an ace, Emily De la Hoya had six digs and an ace, Taylor Souder had four digs and nailed six aces to lead Frost at the service line, Madi Putman had three digs, an ace and six kills and Madison Curl had two digs and two aces as Frost's lineup combined to save almost 80 shots, diving and scrambling to make 79 digs.
 
The Lady Polar Bears, who didn't lose a set in their first three district victories, have 10 district matches left, beginning Friday at home against Abbott. They meet Bynum against on Oct. 15 in Frost, where no doubt the crowd will be large and loud for Round II.
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you