Frost's Lady Polar Bears are on a roll and improved to 2-0 in district play Friday night with a sweep over Aquilla.
The Lady Bears had no trouble staying perfect in the district race, running away with the match and holding Aquilla to just 27 points in three sets. They won 25-10, 25-9 and 25-8.
Bailee Fuller led the way with a tremendous overall performance. She handed out 17 assists and fought for three digs on defense, and led Frost at the service line, where she nailed a team-high 22 serves and landed a whopping eight aces.
Madeline Lee had another big night setting up teammates with 18 assists, and she slammed home three kills and scored with four aces as Lee and Fuller combined for 35 assists and a staggering 12 aces in only three sets.
Lexi Banks and Kyra Cerda, who have led Frost at the net all season, did it against Friday. Cerda had five kills and a block to go along with four digs and two aces, and Banks slammed home four kills, scrambled for three dis and nailed four aces.
