Frost's Lady Polar Bears just keep on rolling and are now unbeaten at 4-0 in the district race after sweeping Bynum Friday night.
The Lady Bears made it look easy, winning 25-16, 25-5 and 25-8.
Kyra Cerda led the way with nine kills, two blocks and two digs, and she was dominate at the service line, nailing 25 serves, including a whopping 10 aces.
Lexi Banks had another strong game with nine kills and Bailee Fuller had a big night with 20 assists, two digs and three aces. Madeline Lee had 21 assists, a dig and four aces.
