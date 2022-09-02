FROST -- There's nothing like a good rivalry, even if it's an old one being rekindled.
Just ask the Frost Lady Polar Bears volleyball team, a group of no-quit young ladies who refused to lose in a match against Wortham, an old rival, this week.
The rivalry looked as good as new for Frost when the Lady Bears made a dramatic comeback after Wortham won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-21.
But Elaine Woods' girls know how to win, and dug in, fighting back to win the match winning three clutch do-or-die sets. They blew Wortham off the court 25-16 to send a message in the third set and battled like crazy to edge the Lady Bulldogs 27-25 to stay alive in the fourth set, and then took home the match with an emotional 15-12 victory that ended with a Frost celebration.
Lexi Banks had one big play after another to lead Frost, and finished with 14 kills and four blocks, dominating the net, and flying all over the court with 25 amazing digs.
Bailee Fuller and Madeline Lee also had big nights setting the Lady Bears up at the net. They combined to hand out 40 assists. Fuller handed out 21 to go along with 20 digs, six kills and three aces, and Lee set up 19 kills while saving 22 digs, nailing five kills and coming through with two aces.
Ella Roughton had a big night on defense on a night when defense was the difference and finished with 14 digs, Marissa Martinez came through with nine digs and four kills and Mackenzie Lee had six digs, five kills and an ace for Frost.
Payton Hollingsworth was all over the court finding ways to help Frost comeback, saving seven digs, slamming home five kills and delivering and ace, and Brynna Banks was a force at the net with eight kills and came up big on defense with five digs to go along with an ace.
Taylor Souder had a solid match and finished with three kills and four digs while Karlee Anderson helped lead the defense with six digs and Reese Geary came through with two big digs.
"Our girls played with grit," Woods said. "Our student section was over the top with their spirit -- so that helps!
"We have discussed about being good Samaritans this season. We talk about the subs on the bench, cheering the loudest for the sub on the court. We are putting our teammates ahead of ourselves."
It's working ...
The Lady Polar Bears, who have had a long history of not only winning district title but reaching and winning in the playoffs under Woods, are celebrating that history and tradition and honoring the players who made it happen on Saturday when Frost holds its first Alumni Volleyball match since the program started in 1998. Woods said she expects 24 alumni to be playing. Games start at 10:00am. Admission is $5.
