GC Volleyball: Frost sweeps Aquilla, improves to 2-0 in district
- By Mike Phillips Daily Sun
-
-
The Frost Lady Polar Bears stayed hot Tuesday night, sweeping Aquilla 25-20, 25-16, 25-14 to improve to 2-0 in the district race and 14-5 for the season. The Frost girls have now won 13 of their last 14.
Kyra Cerda led the way with another big night, slamming home 11 kills, diving for six digs to go along with four assists and a pair of aces, and Madeline Lee handed out 13 assists to set Frost up all night while diving for eight digs, and landing four aces and a kill.
Lexi Banks also soared and finished with seven kills, eight digs, two aces and a block. Madi Putman had three aces and two digs, Payton Hollingsworth came through with two aces, two kills and three digs, Madison Curl had four kills, two aces and two digs, and Taylor Souder had five digs to go along with an ace and a kill.
