The Frost Lady Polar Bears  are 21-5 and unbeaten in District 13-2A, where they're 9-0.
Frost stayed unbeaten in the district race Friday, sweeping Aquilla, 25-10, 25-4, 25-15 to improve to 9-0 in district and 21-5 for the season. The Lady Polar Bears have now won 20 of their last 21 matches.
 
Lexi Banks led the way with 12 kills, six digs, two blocks and two aces, Madi Putman had eight kills and three aces and Kyra Cerda followed with five kills, five digs, four aces, and a block.
Madeline Lee had 14 assists, eight digs, six aces and four kills, Bailee Fuller had 16 assists, a kill and three digs and kills, and Taylor Souder had four digs and two kills.
 

