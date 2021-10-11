GC Volleyball: Frost sweeps Aquilla
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Frost stayed unbeaten in the district race Friday, sweeping Aquilla, 25-10, 25-4, 25-15 to improve to 9-0 in district and 21-5 for the season. The Lady Polar Bears have now won 20 of their last 21 matches.
Lexi Banks led the way with 12 kills, six digs, two blocks and two aces, Madi Putman had eight kills and three aces and Kyra Cerda followed with five kills, five digs, four aces, and a block.
Madeline Lee had 14 assists, eight digs, six aces and four kills, Bailee Fuller had 16 assists, a kill and three digs and kills, and Taylor Souder had four digs and two kills.
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Lived most of his life in Dawson.
Funeral Services for Clifton Snelgro Jr. of Houston, Texas will be Friday October 8, 2021 at the First Missionary Baptist Church, 4542 Briscoe St., Houston, TX 77051 where Rev. Dr. Henry Price II is the pastor, starting at 11 a.m. Visitation will be on Friday, at the church from 9:30 a.m. to…
Most Popular
Articles
- Crash claims life of Corsicana woman
- UPDATE: Missing Corsicana woman found safe
- UPDATE: Student opens fire at Texas high school; four hurt
- Corsicana Police ask for help to find missing woman
- Corsicana Fire Chief announces resignation
- Sheriff's Roundup: Thank you
- Corsicana says goodbye to beloved fire chief
- GG Football: GC Friday Night Football Scoreboard
- CISD to name building after late Dr. Rogers
- Local youth qualifies for shotgun championship
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.