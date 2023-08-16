FROST -- It's official, high school volleyball season has arrived in the Golden Circle. The 2023 season began last week, but you know it's official because Frost, the top volleyball program in the GC, played its first home game Tuesday night in the Tundra Gym.
Elaine Woods' Lady Polar Bears knew just what to do in their home opener, sweeping Axtell in three sets, 25-15, 25-6 and 25-19 to improve to 5-2 for the season. The Lady Polar Bears finished second in the Blooming Grove Tournament last week, and won again in the non-district game against Axtell.
Mackenzie Lee led the way Tuesday with six aces, five kills,11 assists and seven digs, doing a little bit of everything to make sure the Frost girls nailed down the victory.
Brynna Banks was a force at the net, slamming home eight kills to go along with five digs and a pair of aces and Marissa Martinez had six kills, a block, an ace and five digs.
Taylor Souder helped lead the way at the service line with six aces, four kills, three digs and a block along with Chole Fuller, who was also leader at the line with six aces while pulling out six digs to go with two kills.
Mayson Souder had four kills, four digs, three assists and an ace and Karlee Anderson had five assists and two digs. Heidee Hearn had a kill and three digs and Averyn Surovik ah a kill and a block to score twice at the net.
