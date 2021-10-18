Frost picked up another sweep on its way to the playoffs Friday night, taking care of Bynum 25-20, 25-15, 25-20.
The Lady Bears are now 11-0 in district and 23-5 for the season. They've won 22 of their last 23 games.
Eleven girls contributed to the win over Bynum: Karlee Anderson (1 ace, 8 digs), Emily De La Hoya (1 assist, 2 digs), Madeline Lee (1 ace, 2 kills, 9 assists, 10 digs), Bailee Fuller (26 assists, 6 digs), Madi Putman - 6 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs), Payton Hollingsworth- 1 ace, 8 kills, 5 digs), Kyra Cerda (12 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs), Ella Roughton (8 digs), Lexi Banks - 13 kills, 9 digs), Taylor Souder (2 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig), and Maxi Curl (1 dig).
