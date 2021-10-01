Frost played host to Gholson Tuesday night and won in three sets: 25-5, 25-9, 25-5, taking the Lady Polar Bears to 6-0 in District 13-2A play.
The Lady Polar Bears are undefeated in the conference and have eight district games left. They wrap up the first half of the district race Friday afternoon at Milford. Elaine Woods' girls are now 18-5 for the season and have won 17 of their last 18.
Lexi Banks and Kyra Cerda led the way against Gholson. Banks had eight kills, five aces, five digs and a block, and Cerda came through with five kills, seven aces, and three digs.
Bailiee Fuller, who recently returned from an injury, had another big night, handing out 11 assists and nailing five aces to go along with two digs and a kill. Madeline Lee had seven assists, five aces and a kill.
Madi Putman had three kills and two digs while Payton Hollingsworth came up with three digs and an assist.
Emily De la Hoya had four kills, two digs and an ace, Madison Curl had two kills, Karlee Anderson had three digs and an ace, and Taylor Souder had two digs and an ace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.