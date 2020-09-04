Frost's' Lady Polar Bears had no problem with Itasca in a non-district match Tuesday, sweeping their way to another win as they prepare for district, which starts next week.
The Lady Bears won the first set 25-14 and then put Itasca away with one-sided sets, winning 25-7 and 25-8 to sweep the match.
Lexi Banks led the way at the net with nine kills and a block, and she had five digs on defense.
Kyra Cerda led the defense with 14 digs and had six kills and nailed an ace from the service line.Bailee Fuller had 21 assists and three digs and scored on a block, and Madeline Lee had 19 assists, four digs and an ace.
Jaden Jenkins led Frost in serving, landing 24 serves, including a whopping seven aces. She also had two digs. Emily DeLaHoya had three kills and a block as the Lady Bears had a strong night at the net.
