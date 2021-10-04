Frost's Lady Polar Bears just keep rolling, and won again on Friday night in Milford, where they swept another district match.
If you like symmetry and appreciate consistency then you've gotta love the final scores of this match as Frost won 25-8, 25-8, 25-8.
That's a rare night on the court, but after all this is Frost, where the entire season has been a fun run through the schedule.
The Lady Polar Bears stayed perfect in the district race at 7-0 with the victory and are now 19-5 for the season. They have won 18 of their last 19 matches.
Frost not only swept Milford, but the Lady Bears scored on 26 aces and held Milford to just 24 points all night.
Karlee Anderson led the ace parade with a remarkable 10 aces, and she also played great defense and finished the night with five digs to lead Frost.
Eight players had at least one ace. Emily De la Hoya (one ace), Taylor Souder (one ace), Madeline Lee (three aces), Bailee Fuller (three aces), Kyra Cerda (three aces), Lexi Banks (three aces) and Madison Curl (two aces) all nailed aces.
Fuller and Lee led Frost in assists with Fuller setting up 10 points and Lee handing out nine assists. Cerda led the Lady Bears at the net with seven kills and Madi Putman (five kills, two blocks), Banks (five kills and a block), Curl (three kills), Souder (three kills), Payton Hollingsworth (three kills, three digs) and De la Hoya (two kills) had big moments at the net.
Ella Roughton helped set the tone on defense with four digs.
