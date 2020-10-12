The Frost Lady Polar Bears stayed hot Friday night and added yet another sweep to their impressive record by sending Penelope home in three sets, 25-8, 25-15, 25-12, allowing a total of just 35 for the entire match.
Frost has won nine of its last 10 matches as teams head for the stretch run of the district race.
Lexi Banks led the way at the net with four kills, and she also contributed with a block and a dig.
Kyra Cerda had two kills, three digs and an assist, and had a big night at the service line, where she landed 19 serves, including an ace.
Bailee Fuller handed out 31 assists and landed 11 serves, including an ace, and Madeline Lee had another big night with 23 assists to go along with four kills and two digs. She nailed 11 serves, including an ace as Frost controlled the match from the service line.
Morgan Whitley landed 11 serves and nailed a pair of aces, and Payton Hollingsworth had a strong match that included three kills.
