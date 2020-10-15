Frost's Lady Polar Bears took another step in marching to the upcoming Class 2A playoffs with an impressive victory over Bynum Tuesday night.
The Lady Bears took care of Bynum in four sets, 25-19, 25-23, 21-25 and 25-23 in a close and tense match.
Bynum is one of the top teams in District 13-2A, which includes 1A teams, and the victory gives Frost a sweep over Bynum and lifts the Lady Polar Bears to their 10th victory in 11 district games.
They have already clinched the district's No.1-seed in the 2A playoffs, which begin in two weeks. The Lady Bears have three district matches left.
They had several players shine on the court Tuesday.
Lexi Banks led the way at the net with 12 kills and a block and also fought for four digs and added an ace from the service line.
Kyra Cerda had nine kills and two digs and came through with a whopping seven aces, many in key situations.
Payton Hollingsworth had four kills, a dig and an ace, and Madeline Lee led the team in assists with eight and came through with three kills, three digs and nailed six aces.
