Frost's Lady Polar Bears stayed hot by winning the Silver Bracket title at the Kerens Tournament over the weekend.
The Lady Bears won three matches Saturday to take the title, beating the Rice JV, a talented Malakoff team and winning the championship match against rival Blooming Grove.
That's back to back Silver Bracket title for Frost.
The Lady Polar Bears won the Silver Bracket title at the Palestine Westwood Tournament on Aug. 28, and won the Silver Bracket title at Kerens seven days later.
Every girls on the Frost team came through on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.