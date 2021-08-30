The Frost Lady Polar Bears

Courtesy photo

The Frost Lady Polar Bears won the Silver Bracket title at the Palestine Westwood Tournament on Aug. 28, and won the Silver Bracket title at Kerens seven days later.

Frost's Lady Polar Bears stayed hot by winning the Silver Bracket title at the Kerens Tournament over the weekend.

The Lady Bears won three matches Saturday to take the title, beating the Rice JV, a talented Malakoff team and winning the championship match against rival Blooming Grove.

That's back to back Silver Bracket title for Frost.

The Lady Polar Bears won the Silver Bracket title at the Palestine Westwood Tournament on Aug. 28, and won the Silver Bracket title at Kerens seven days later.

Every girls on the Frost team came through on Saturday.

Kyra Cerda and Lexi Banks led the way as Cerda finished with 11 kills, 4 aces, 7 digs, 2 blocks and Banks had a big day with 19 kills, 7 aces, 16 digs, 6 blocks.
Madi Putman (7 kills, 12 aces, 4 digs), Payton Hollingsworth (4 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs) Madeline Lee ( 34 assists, 3 aces, 14 digs), Ella Roughton (2 aces, 5 digs), Karlee Anderson: 4 digs), Taylor Souder (4 kills, 4 aces, 3 digs), Emily De la Hoya (13 digs) and Madison Curl (2 kills) all came through for Frost. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you