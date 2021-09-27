 
Frost's Lady Polar Bears played their biggest game in district so far this season on Friday night at Abbott, where they face the only other unbeaten team in the district race.
Both teams entered the showdown at 4-0, and now Frost is all alone atop the district after emerging with a four-set victory.
“These girls were electrifying! It was more about ‘how can I help my team?’ tonight," said Frost coach Elaine Woods, whose team has now won 16 of its last 17 games to improve to 17-5.
"This was the first time this season that all 11 players were able to play together due to injury and illness and I loved what I saw," she said. No matter what I throw at them, they rise to the challenge and that makes my heart happy and puts a smile on my face.”
Bailee Fuller returned to the court after missing the first 22 games with an injury she suffered the first day of two-a-days back in August.
Fuller had five assists and for digs in Friday's big win.
"We are starting her slow and look to progress her in more each week," said Woods, who was thrilled to have Fuller back on the court.
Woods praised Madi Putman, who had 10 kills and eight digs, saying "Madi had an awesome game."
Madeline Lee once again set the tone by handing out 28 assists, and she also had two kills and 15 digs on a night when defense dominated the match.
Payton Hollingsworth led the defense with 18 digs to go along with seven kills  and Lexi Banks led Frost at the net with 15 kills and a block while saving a team-leading 16 digs. 
Kyra Cerda had a big night with 11 kills, 14 digs, four assists and an ace, Emily De la Hoya had 14 digs, two aces and a kill, Taylor Souder had three aces, a kill and four digs and Karlee Anderson had six digs.
 
 

