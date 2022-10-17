Frost's volleyball team just keeps rolling and had no trouble winning the district showdown against Italy on Friday with a sweep (25-12, 25-22, 25-17) at Frost, where the Lady Polar Bears won for their 23rd game of the season.
The victory completes Round 1 of district play, where the Lady Bears are 3-0 against the field and closing in on another district title.
Karlee Anderson (3 aces, 1 dig), Madeline Lee - 1 ace, 1 kill, 11 assist, 5 digs), Bailee Fuller (3 aces, 4 kills, 6 assists, 10 digs), Mackenzie Lee - 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig), Marissa Martinez (1 ace, 1 kill, 3 digs), Brynna Banks - 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 2 assist, 1 dig), Ella Roughton (3 digs), Payton Hollingsworth (1 ace, 4 kills, 8 digs), Lexi Banks (1 ace, 8 kills, 1 block, 5 digs) and Taylor Souder (3 aces) all contributed to the win.
