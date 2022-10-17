Payton Hollingsworth

Daily Sun photo/Paul Borsellino

Frost's Payton Hollingsworth, seen here in an earlier game, has been a big reason the Lady Polar Bears have won 23 games and are unbeaten in district play this season. 

Frost's volleyball team just keeps rolling and had no trouble winning the district showdown against Italy on Friday with a sweep (25-12, 25-22, 25-17) at Frost, where the Lady Polar Bears won for their 23rd game of the season.

The victory completes Round 1 of district play, where the Lady Bears are 3-0 against the field and closing in on another district title.

Karlee Anderson (3 aces, 1 dig), Madeline Lee - 1 ace, 1 kill, 11 assist, 5 digs), Bailee Fuller (3 aces, 4 kills, 6 assists, 10 digs), Mackenzie Lee - 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig), Marissa Martinez (1 ace, 1 kill, 3 digs), Brynna Banks - 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 2 assist, 1 dig), Ella Roughton (3 digs), Payton Hollingsworth (1 ace, 4 kills, 8 digs), Lexi Banks (1 ace, 8 kills, 1 block, 5 digs) and Taylor Souder (3 aces) all contributed to the win.

