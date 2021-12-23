Frost's Kyra Cerda, a multi-sport star, was named to the Texas Girls High School Coaches Association's Class 2A All-State team this week, topping off a tremendous season in which she led Frost on and off the court and helped the Lady Polar Bears to 26 victories and a run in the 2A playoffs.
Cerda was named the District 13-2A Co-MVP after putting up impressive numbers throughout the season -- on and off the court as she also was named to the All-District Academic Team and the TGHSCA All-State Academic Team.
Cerda, a multi-sport senior, led Frost with 298 kills, 233 digs, 82 aces, 45 assists, 31 blocks, and 419 serve-receives.
Cerda recently signed a letter of intent to accept a volleyball scholarship to Texas Wesleyan. She is not only an All-State player on the court, but Cerda also was named to the TGHSC All-State All-Academic team along with Frost's Madison Curl and Madi Putman.
"Kyra is an amazing athlete who isn't afraid to put in the extra work it takes to be a better teammate, Frost volleyball coach Elane Woods said. "She has an eye for the game, and I look forward to watching her be successful at the collegiate level.
