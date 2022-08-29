FROST -- The top volleyball program in the Golden Circle in recent years has been at Frost, where Elaine Woods' teams have made going to the playoffs (and winning in the playoffs) a way of life.
The Lady Polar Bears are at it again, racing to a fast and furious start in 2022, playing 24 matches, including tons of tournament play, so far this season. The Lady Polar Bears are 14-10 in August.
After losing the home opener to Bremond's powerhouse team, the Frost girls finished in a three-way tie for first in the Whitney Tournament with Blooming Grove and Hamilton.
The Lady Bears beat Axtell the next week and then finished fourth in the prestigious Leon Tournament. They beat Kerens in a single match the following week and then defeated Kerens in the Gold Bracket third-place game of the Kerens Tournament.
Lexi Banks led the way with 156 kills, nine blocks and 19 aces and Brynna Banks is off to a big season as well, slamming 79 kills to go along with 44 digs, 18 aces and six blocks.
Payton Hollingsworth has 117 digs to lead the defense and has also slammed 55 kills to go along with nine aces. Ella Roughton has also been a leader on defense with 103 digs to go along with 15 aces, and Karlee Anderson has helped lead the defense with 56 digs to go along with eight aces.
Bailee Fuller has already handed out 185 assists and has 56 kills and 35 aces while Madeline Lee has come through with 151 assists to go along with 40 kills and 16 aces.
Mackenzie Lee (4 aces, 31 kills, 30 assists, 42 digs), Marissa Martinez (3 aces, 23 kills, 17 digs) and Taylor Souder (15 kills, 1 block) are all off to good starts as the Lady Polar Bears start what looks like another big season.
