Volleyball season has arrived.
All eight Golden Circle volleyball teams opened their 2021 seasons this weekend, and a quick look over the field indicates this could be a memorable season for GC teams.
All eight teams -- Corsicana, Mildred, Rice, Kerens, Blooming Grove, Frost, Dawson and Hubbard -- open the season with playoff caliber teams in what promises to be a successful season and busy postseason in the GC.
Three schools have new coaches and Frost sees the return of Elaine Woods, who built the program into a powerhouse in her previous tenure as her teams not only reached the playoffs eight consecutive seasons, but made deep runs in the postseason, reaching the Region Tournament three years in a row.
Don't be surprised if Frost doesn't make another memorable run in the playoffs this year. Woods returns along with most of the 2020 Frost team that includes Kyra Cerda, a senior who was the district's Blocker of the Year, and GC Co-Blocker of the Year, and junior Lexi Banks, an all-district and all-Golden Circle first-team hitter who had 100 kills last year.
Corsicana's Lady Tigers bring back most of the team that reached the 5A playoffs a year ago, including all-district and all-GC hitter Madison DePugh, who is now a senior. This looks like the best team Lady Tiger coach Mashequa Gentry has fielded in her three years at the helm and everyone in the program is excited about the new season.
Mildred, Kerens and Blooming Grove all have new coaches as Hana Colvin, who played volleyball at Kerens, comes home to take over one of the top programs in the Golden Circle. Colvin not only played for Kerens, but she worked as an assistant volleyball and softball coach and also coached junior high volleyball there.
She's excited to come home and has a talented team that is led by the top player in the Golden Circle. Elaysia Morgan is back after two tremendous seasons on the court. Morgan was the GC Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, and soared as a sophomore, earning first-team All-State honors along with teammate Alexius McAdams, who graduated and is now playing for Trinity Valley.
Morgan was the Golden Circle Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 after drilling home 387 kills and nailing 92 blocks. She will give Colvin and the LadyCats an impressive weapon at the net to go along with Kenadee Lynch, who was the district and Golden Circle Setter of the Year in 2020. Lynch had a mind-boggling 673 assists as a junior last season.
Makayla Good takes over as the new coach at Blooming Grove, where the Lady Lions made strides a year ago. Good knows all about success on the court. She was a two-time state champion at Decatur High School, where she earned all-state honors and was the MVP of the 4A state tournament when Decatur took home the title in 2013 and 14.
Good brings experience as an assistant coach and a lot of energy to a program that returns Audrey Grant, a rising junior who was the District 18-3A Hitter of the Year as a sophomore.
Mildred is on the rise again after missing the playoffs a year ago, and has a talented and experienced new coach in Kate Morgan, who has been an assistant volleyball, basketball and track coach for seven years.
Morgan, who is the daughter of Mildred girls basketball coach Lloyd Morgan, a legendary coach who came to Mildred a year ago after building Rogers into a powerhouse. Kate will also be her dad's assistant coach.
She's determined to build the volleyball program and has a lot of talent to work with this season as Mildred brings back five starters. Kenli Dalton, a senior and three-year starter, and Amy Adamson, a junior and two-year starter, should lead the way for the Lady Eagles. Both were all-district and all Golden Circle players a year ago.
Leeza Robinson's Rice Lady Bulldogs, who made giant strides a year ago and reached the playoffs with a young team, should make a run at a district title. Freshman Saniya Burks was the district and GC Newcomer of the Year, and returns along with four other starters to lead Rice as one of the most dominant players in the Golden Circle.
Hubbard had one of its best seasons on the volleyball court and not only won the district title but reached the Class A Region Quarterfinals with a young team. The Lady Jags return five starters, including Jenna Lee Morris, a rising junior who was the district's MVP Blocker and an all-Golden Circle first-team player, and Gabby Serna, a rising senior who was named the district Co-MVP Hitter and the GC All-Around Player. Ellie Laseter, a rising junior, was named the district's Newcomer of the Year last season. Hubbard coach Ariel Bragg was named the district's Coach of the Year, and returns for what should be another big season.
Dawson is bringing back a solid group from last year's playoff team and looks ready for another big season on the court as every team in the Golden Circle begins what could be the best overall season in volleyball in the GC in years.
