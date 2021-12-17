What a run!
Just look at what Hubbard's volleyball team has done in the past two years when the Lady Jags had the best season in the programs' history in 2020 and then had an even better season in 2021.
Hubbard coach Ariel Bragg has led the way after taking over last season, and the heart of her team that pulled off the back-to-back record seasons played for her when they were youngsters in Hubbard's youth program.
The 2020 Lady Jags reached the Class 1A Regional Semifinals, and the 2021 team made it to the Class 1A Regional Finals, just one step away from a berth in the state tournament. Hubbard won back-to-back district titles on the way to the playoffs.
Bragg was named the 2021 District 14-1A Coach of the Year and her players dominated the all-district selections for the second year in a row.
Jenna Lee Morris, a junior, was named the District's MVP after her brilliant performance at the net, where she led Hubbard in kills for the past two seasons.
Tabby Tabors was named the district's MVP Libero and Grace Cummings was the All-District MVP Setter, and Jeana Green was the Newcomer of the Year.
Carley MacLeod, Georgia Cummings and Kailyn Bragg all earned 14-1A All-District First-Team honors, and Olivia Lane and Krystina Fowler earned Secon-Team honors.
Naomi McKinney and Ellie Laseter were named to the All-District Honorable Mention list.
