It's always a big night any time Hubbard and Dawson meet in any sport in what's known as the Highway 31 Rivalry.
It's early in the volleyball season but the Hubbard kids can savor Friday's four-set victory over their biggest rivals as the Lady Jags prevailed 21-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11 against Dawson in a non-district match.
Hubbard, which advanced further in the volleyball playoffs last season (Class A region Quarterfinals) than any team in the Golden Circle, brings back a ton of talent, including Gabby Serna, the District MVP Co-Hitter of the Year, Jenna Morris, the District Blocker of the Year, and Grace Cummings a First-team All-District setter.
The Lady Jags dropped the first set to Dawson and then rallied to win the next three, getting stronger in each set and outscoring Dawson 50-25 in the final two sets.
Serna led the team with a strong overall game, nailing nine kills and three blocks and landing 16-of-19 serves, including seven aces. Morris had a big night with 10 kills and six blocks and Cummings handed out 12 assists while nailing four kills and scoring on four blocks.
Georgia Cummings had four kills, two blocks and nailed three aces, Naomi McKinney had four kills and two blocks and Carley McLeod had two kills and a block, and landed 25-of-27 serves, including seven aces. Tabby Tabors led the defense with six digs and also had a kill.
