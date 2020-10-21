The Hubbard Lady Jags swept Coolidge Tuesday night 25-11, 25-15, 25-11 to
end the regular season at 10-1 in District 14-2A and 6-0 in their 1A portion of the district, which is split between 2A and 1A schools.
The 6-0 record means Hubbard is the top seed in the 1A playoffs. The Lady Jaguars didn't just earn the top seed, but they landed in a short bracket and received a bye in the first round of the playoffs, so they don't have to play anyone in the bi-district round of the playoffs, which makes Hubbard the bi-district champ.
The Lady Jags advance to the Class 1A Area round of the playoffs and will face a team to be determined on either Nov. 2 or Nov. 3.
The Lady Jags had no trouble sweeping Coolidge Tuesday. Junior Gabby Serna's serves were on fire and she ended up with 11 aces. Jenna Lee Morris, a sophomore, led the Lady Jags at the net with nine kills and eight blocks and she played solid defense and scrambled to make five digs.
Sophomore Grace Cummings came through with an impressive all-around match, finishing with three kills, two blocks, six digs and four aces.
Libero Gabriela Garrett, a senior and leader for Hubbard, led the defense with 11 digs. Freshman Olivia Lane had a strong match at the net and nailed two kills to go along with an impressive five blocks. Skylar Cummings, Gabby Serna and Naomi McKinney each scored on a kill.
