Hubbard advances to the Class A Regional Quarterfinal for the second consecutive year with sweep over Avalon, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14 and now faces Bynum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at West High School.
The Hubbard Lady Jags are once again the last volleyball team from the Golden Circle standing in the playoffs.
Jenna Lee Morris led Hubbard past Avalon, nailing 14 kills and scrambling for 13 digs to go along with three blocks, two aces and an assist.
Grace Cummings had a big night with 13 assists, nine digs, and three kills and Olivia Lane had three kills and a block.
Kailyn Bragg had a strong match with seven digs and seven assists, Tabby Tabor had a big night on defense with nine digs, and Carley MacLeod had five digs and two kills.
Jeana Green did a little of everything and finished with two kills four digs, an ace and an assist, Georgia Cummings had four digs and an ace, and Naomi McKinney came through with four digs,
