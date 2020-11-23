Hubbard's Lady Jags volleyball team celebrated one of the best seasons in the program's history this year. winning the district title and marching to the Region Quarterfinals in the Class A playoffs.
Those young ladies were rewarded with post-season honors when the District 14-A All-District team was announced as Hubbard dominated the all-district selections.
Four players and coach Ariel Bragg received superlative honors and eight Lady Jags were named to the team.
Gabby Serna, a junior, was named the district Co-MVP Hitter, Jenna Morris, a sophomore, was the district MVP Blocker, and GG Garrett, a senior, was named the the MVP libero. Ellie Laseter, a sophomore, was named the district's Newcomer of the year and Bragg was named the district's Coach of the Year.
Garrett and Serna were also named to the All-District First-team along with sophomore Grace Cummings. Morris, who led the district in blocks, was also named to the Second-team along with Carley Macleod, a Tabby Tabors, a sophomore. Skylar Cummings, a senior, was named to the All-District Honorable Mention list.
