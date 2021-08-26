The Hubbard Lady Jag volleyball team is off to another big season. The Lady Jags, who went further in the playoffs than any team in the Golden Circle last season by reaching the Class A Region Quarterfinals, came back to win the Dawson Tournament last weekend.
Hubbard went 1-2 on Friday night, but bounced back Saturday and swept the day by winning all three matches. The Lady Jags swept Dawson 26-24 and 26-18 to start the day and then avenged a loss to Rice on Friday night with a tough, hard-fought 26-24, 27-25 victory in the semifinals.
Hubbard completed the three-match sweep with a 25-20, 25-13 victory over Coolidge in the title match as the Lady Jags finished Saturday without losing a set n their three matches.
