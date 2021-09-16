 Hubbard's Lady Jags are off and running in the district race with two decisive victories. They swept Marlin Friday and swept Axtel Tuesday to jump out to a 2-0 start as they look ready to defend their district title.
 
The Lady Jags went further in the volleyball playoffs than any team in the Golden Circle a year ago, and look ready to do it again.
They took care of Marlin 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 and swept Axtell 25-18, 25-12, 25-23. Bremond is next on the list. The Lady Jags travel to Bremond Friday.
 
Jenna Lee Morris and Grace Cummings led the way in both matches. Morris had seven kills and an ace against Marlin, and she had nine kills and three blocks against Axtell. Cummings had three kills and three aces against Marlin and she had four assists and a block.
 
Gabby Serna had a kill and a block against Marlin and had two kills, two blocks and an ace against Axtell. Kailyn Bragg had an ace and a kill against Marlin and had an assist against Axtell.
Jeana Green (an ace), Ellie Laseter (one kill), Georgia Cummings (an ace), Naomi McKinney (a kill) and Carley McLeod (an assist) all had their moments in the two victories.

