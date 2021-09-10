Hubbard's Lady Jags, the only Class A sports program in the Golden Circle, defeated Class 3A powerhouse Rice in five sets on Tuesday.
Hubbard, which went further in the playoffs than any volleyball team in the Golden Circle last season, reaching the region semifinals, is at it again, putting together another strong season. They opened district play Friday.
The came back to beat Rice 20-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20 and 15-9 in their final tune-up for district. They won the district title last season.
