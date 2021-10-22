Hubbard's Lady Jags are gaining momentum down the stretch with two more victories this week
They swept Mart 25-15, 25-4 and 25-16 and won a marathon battle against Coolidge, coming back in a five-set thriller -- 23-25, 11-25, 25-18, 25-12 and 15-11.
The Lady Jags were led by Jenna Lee Morris (7 aces, 3 digs, 1 assist, 5 kills, 3 blocks) against Mart. Jeana Green (2 aces, 5 digs, 1 kill), Kailyn Bragg (1 ace, 5 digs, 4 assists, 2 kills), Grace Cummings (1 ace, 2 digs, 3 assists, 3 kills), Olivia Lane (1 dig, 2 kills, 2 blocks), Carley MacLeod (2 aces, 2 digs) and Tabby Tabors (5 digs) against Mart.
Morris was even a bigger force in the five-set win over Coolidge, slamming home 19 kills and scoring on three blocks while scrambling for 23 digs.
Bragg handed out 26 assists and had two kills and three blocks, seven digs and an ace.
Grace Cummings had a huge night with 15 digs, 12 assists, nine kills, three aces and a block, and Lane had a rare double-double with 10 kills and 10 blocks, scoring 20 points at the net. (1 ace, 8 digs), and Tabors handed out 23 assists and had a kill. MacLeod (6 digs, 2 kills,), Naomi McKinney (1 dig, 1 assist, 1 kill) and Georgia Cummings (1 dig) also came up big in the tight five-set win.
