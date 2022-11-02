HUBBARD -- Hubbard's Lady Jags continued to roll in the playoffs, winning their third bi-district title in three years Tuesday night in the Hubbard Gym, where they defeated Italy 3-1 (25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-21) to advance to the Class 2A Area Round of the playoffs.
The Lady Jags will play Crawford at 5 p.m. Thursday in the second round of the playoffs at Waco Robinson High School.
Jenna Lee Morris, a senior and four-year starter and leader for the Lady Jags, and Grace Cummings, a four-year starter and leader as well, led the Lady Jags in the opening round Tuesday.
Morris slammed home 16 kills, and nailed five aces and had a 13-serve-and-receive rating while Cummings knocked down a dozen kills and set up 14 assists at the net and came through with three aces with a 6-serve -and receive rating.
Kailyn Bragg had a big night, nailing four aces and slamming home eight kills while setting up nine kills with solid assists, and finishing the night with a 3-sereve-and-receive rating. c
Jeana Green did a little of everything and had two assists and a kill and a solid serve-and-receive rating. Nina Whitworth scored on two kills and three blocks, Krisalynn Loud had four kills and an ace, Kinley Wragge nailed two aces and had a block.
Naomi McKinney had three aces and a 9-serve-and-receive ratings,
Tabby Tabors had a 21-save-and-receive rating and led the team on defense with a ton of digs, and Georgia Cummings had a kill and played solid all-around defense.
