Hubbard's Lady Jags stayed hot and swept Mt. Calm and Marlin.
They turned back Mt. Calm 25-4, 25-4, 25-18 and won a big district match over Marlin 28-26, 25-21 before playing Axtell Friday.
The pair of sweeps lifted Hubbard to a 6-2 record in district play. Several players contributed in the two victories.
Grace Cummings had six kills, six assists and three aces and Gabby Serna had 10 aces and two kills against Mt. Calm and Kailyn Bragg had 11 assists and two kills in that match.
Jenna Lee Morris had five kills, a block and three aces, Carly Macleod had eight aces and a block, and Ellie Laseter had three kills and an ace against Mt. Calm. Georgia Cummings had an ace and a kill, and Leah Green had an ace and Tabby Tabor had a kill.
The Lady Jags opened up the second half of district play Tuesday against a talented Marlin team and started the second half strong.
Morris had a monster game, slamming home 17 kills and scoring on five blocks. She also pulled out nine digs and had an ace. Grace Cummings had another big game with 13 assists, eight digs, four blocks, three aces and a kill.
Olivia Lane had six blocks and a kill, Macleod had three aces, two kills and four digs, and Bragg had six assists, two aces, a block and a dig.
Tabors had a big game on defense with nine digs, Green had a kill, two blocks, three digs and two aces, Georgia Cummings had four digs and two aces and Laseter had three digs.
