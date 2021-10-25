Hubbard Lady Jags

Hubbard's Lady Jags, seen here in an earlier match, won a huge 5-set victory over Wortham Friday on Senior Night.. 
Hubbard's Lady Jags won a huge match against Wortham in five sets --  17-25, 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 15-9. The Lady Jags honored seniors Carley MacLeod and Krystina Fowler.
Everyone had a big moment n the victory:
Jeana Green (11 digs, 2 assists, 4 kills), Kailyn Bragg  3 aces, 13 digs, 14 assists, 2 kills), Jenna Lee Morris (2 aces, 23 digs, 2 assists, 15 kills, 13 blocks), Grace Cummings (13 digs, 15 assists, 4 kills, 3 blocks), Olivia Lane (6 digs, 8 kills, 10 blocks), Krystina Fowler (5 digs), Carley MacLeod (2 aces, 10 digs, 3 kills, 1 block), Georgia Cummings (2 digs) and Tabby Tabors (17 digs, 1 kill) all stepped up to celebrate another big season at Hubbard.
 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you