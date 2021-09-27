Hubbard's Lady Jags won a huge district showdown against Coolidge Friday at home with a five-set thriller, 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 23-25, 15-8.
The Lady nailed 13 aces to set the tone for the match, including eight aces by Jenna Lee Morris, who also had three blocks in the close match.
Grace Cummings had two aces, four assists and a kill and Gabby Serna had two kills and a block. Jeana Green had an ace and three kills, Kailyn Bragg had two aces and one assist and Carley Macleod had an assist.
sday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.