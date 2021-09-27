Hubbard's Lady Jags

Hubbard's Lady Jags won a five-set match over Coolidge.
Hubbard's Lady Jags won a huge district showdown against Coolidge Friday at home with a five-set thriller, 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 23-25, 15-8.
 
The Lady nailed 13 aces to set the tone for the match, including eight aces by Jenna Lee Morris, who also had three blocks in the close match.
Grace Cummings  had two aces, four assists and a kill and Gabby Serna had two kills and a block. Jeana Green  had an ace and three kills, Kailyn Bragg had two aces and one assist and Carley Macleod had an assist.
 
 
