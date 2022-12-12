Hubbard senior hitter Jenna Morris, who is one of the most talented and versatile athletes in the Golden Circle wrapped up an incredible volleyball career with the Lady Jags by repeating as the District MVP, leading a list of Hubbard players who dominated the District 14-2A All-District volleyball team.
Morris, who excels in several sports, helped lead the Lady Jags to 19 victories, a district title and a run in the 2A playoffs to put the icing on a sterling four-year volleyball career.
Hubbard libero senior Tabby Tabors, Hubbard setter Grace Cummings and Hubbard hitter Kailyn Bragg were all named to the 14-2A First-Team.
Leana Green, Georgia Cummings and Naomi McKinney earned Second-Team honors. Kinley Wraggs, Brooke Tabors and Krisalynn Loud were all named on the district's Honorable Mention list.
