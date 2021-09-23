Jenna Lee Morris slams home a kill.

Courtesy photo/Christine Cummings

Hubbard's Jenna Lee Morris, seen here in an earlier match slamming home a kills, had 13 kills Tuesday as the Lady Jags swept Mart on the road.
Hubbard's Lady Jags swept Mart on the road Tuesday, 25-16, 25-14, 25-12, to improve to 3-1 in district play and 14-6 overall.
 
Jenna Lee Morris led the way with 13 kills, a block, an ace, and an assist, and  Grace Cummings handed out four assists and nailed a kill. Gabby Serna had three aces and a kills, and Kailyn Bragg handed out three assists. Naomi McKinney had a kill and Ellie Laseter had an ace.
 
The Lady Jags will be at home Friday to play Coolidge at 4:30 p.m. before celebrating Homecoming Friday night at the Hubbard-Dawson football game.
 
 

