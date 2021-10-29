It's playoff time, and six of the eight teams in the Golden Circle have arrived in the postseason after area teams produced a remarkable season.
Three first-year coaches led their teams into the playoffs as Kerens, Rice and Mildred all made the playoffs with brand new coaches.
Kerens coach Hana Colvin, who played at Kerens and spent time as an assistant coach at Kerens, came home to lead the LadyCats to their 11th consecutive trip to the playoffs.
Kristen Lynch, now an Associate Principal at Kerens for four years, started the program in 2009 with Denise Lincoln and led the LadyCats to their first playoff berth in 2010. The LadyCats have been to the playoffs since and now Lynch's daughter, Kenadee, is a senior and one of the top volleyball players in the Golden Circle.
The 2021 LadyCats, who were led by returning All-State hitter Elaysia Morgan, Lynch, Olivia and Abbigail Holt, Blair Blue, McKenzie Bancroft and Rylee Spivey, play powerhouse Leon at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fairfield High School.
Kylie Fowler arrived at Rice this season and put a bolt of lightning in the Lady Bulldogs, who reached the postseason for the first time since 2013. Fowler did an amazing job, breaking the eight-year drought with a young and energetic team that got a lot of passion and confidence from their coach.
Saniya Burks and Kelley Montgomery led the way and young players such as Jocelyn Rodan and freshman Kadence VanCleave stepped up for Rice, which opens the playoffs against Lorena at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hillsboro High school.
It was a breakthrough season for the Lady Bulldogs.
"The best thing about this team was the way they always were pushing themselves and working hard and giving it everything they had," Fowler said.
"They worked as a team and made it happen," she said. "It was beyond fun. I couldn't ask for a better team to have for my first year of coaching."
Mildred also had a new coach in Kate Morgan, an experienced high school coach in volleyball, track & field, and basketball, where she will join her father, Loyd Morgan, as Mildred's assistant girls basketball coach.
Mildred missed the playoffs a year ago, but the Lady Eagles are back and open the playoffs against Troy at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Waco Midway High School.
Kenli Dalton a back-to-back all-Golden Circle player, led the way for the Lady Eagles, who won 22 games this season. They open the playoffs against Troy at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Waco Midway High School.
Frost didn't have a new coach, but the Lady Polar Bears saw the return of Elaine Woods, Frost's legendary volleyball coach who has coached everything at the school and won everywhere.
She's a work of art at Frost, and her kids produced the best volleyball season in the Golden Circle, winning the district title and piling up 25 victories while winning 24 of their last 26 games, including a 13-1 run through district.
Kyra Cerda and Lexi Banks led the way and Madeline Lee, Bailee Fuller, Emily De la Hoya, Madi Putman and Payton Hollingsworth all had big seasons.
The Lady Polar Bears open the playoffs against Mart at 6 p.m. Monday at Dawson.
Dawson also made the playoffs and open against against Axtell at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hillsboro. The Lady Bulldogs are led by Callie Marberry, Emily Nesmith, Riley Dickson, Brooke Martinez, Casey Springer, Bayleigh Reeder and Maggie Crawford.
Hubbard. which reached the Region Quarterfinals last year, won the district title again and once again received a bye in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
The Lady Jags were led by Jenna Lee Morris, Grace Cummings, Jeana Green, Kailyn Bragg, Olivia Lane, Krystina Fowler, Carley MacLeod, Georgia Cummings, and Tabby Tabors.
