Schools and athletic programs always celebrate when one of their athletes is named to an All-State team, but what do you do when two players from the same team reach All-State status?
That's exactly what has happened at Kerens, where Alexius McAdams and Elaysia Morgan were both named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association's Class 2A All-State Volleyball team. There is just one all-state team in each class and both Kerens girls landed on the first-team.
It's pretty amazing.
But so are these girls: McAdams is a monster on the block and Morgan unleashes fire with every kill shot. They combined -- with a huge assist from setter Kenadee Lynch, to put up some mind-blowing numbers, handing out 673 assists this year.
McAdams, who has been the district's Blocker of the Year and the Golden Circle's Blacker of the Year the past two seasons, finished the season with 353 kills and a remarkable 165 blocks.
Morgan, a sophomore who was the district's Newcomer of the Year in 2019, simply destroyed opponents, who had no answer for her blistering kills. She not only soared above the net all year, but drilled 387 kills this season to go along with an impressive 92 blocks.
Many times these two soared above the net, and they landed together on the all-state team.
"It just blows my mind," said Kerens coach Aaron Kinney, who also coaches the softball team. "I couldn't be more proud of these two young ladies and the accomplishments they have earned with hard work and the willingness to be coached. year with two kids with almost 850 kills and 300 blocks combined really tells the story in itself.
"This is my first time in my career coaching both softball and volleyball that I have ever had a kid make an all-state team, and we got two in the same year.
"We all know the tremendous year they both had, but I'm willing to bet if you ask them to look back at it they'll say none of this is possible without all the others on the team."
That's exactly what they both said Monday.
"Kinney is the foundation to all this and without my teammates I wouldn't be where I am," McAdams said.
Both young ladies are as humble and modest as they are talented.
"It feels really good and I feel greatly accomplished. Winning this award completes my senior year," said McAdams, who has signed with Trinity Valley's national volleyball program. "It's the biggest honor to receive ending my high school volleyball career."
Morgan felt the same about sharing the honor with her teammates.
"This award to me is not only about me and the great season I had but also represents the great teammates I have," Morgan said. "Without a good pass and a good set I wouldn't have all the kills that I did.
"Thanks to my fans and family and coaches for believing in me and pushing me to be my best. I am excited to have this opportunity and hopefully I will continue to more my next two years."
Kinney praised both for their hard work and dedication.
"Where do you begin with Alexius," he said. "She has caused many head-scratching moments. This kid has been through it all and just kept working hard
"Many times I had to find ways to make her go and when we did, boy did she go! She faced the front line defender from most teams and we leaned on her more defensively this year and asked her to get big blocks at big moments and she came through.
"I knew if she did things right offensively that there weren't many people who would slow her down," he said. "After the Grapeland game was pushed back we did an inner squad scrimmage where Alexius and Elaysia got to square off. That was an eye-opener for both. Alexius really sat back after that and watched Elaysia on film and learned some stuff from her. She came back to school the next day and said 'coach I know why I'm not hitting as well. I watched Elaysia and this is what she does and I've stopped doing it.'
"After that Alexius had a career-high 31 kills vs. Frankston. Alexius will do great things next year at TVCC. I can't wait to see how much more she grows."
Morgan has two more years to grow at Kerens, where she concentrates on one sport, and also made a big step this season.
"Elaysia flipped a switch after the Malakoff game and never turned it off," Kinney said. "She made a comment that she was watching some old Texas volleyball games on YouTube this summer and felt she started to really understand what we were asking of her from the year before. It was a night and day difference from this year to last year.
"I always joke with her, telling her she averaged more in net calls her freshman year than kills or blocks. To see her emerge as one of the best hitters in the area to excelling as one of the best in the state really shows how hard she worked this year, The sky's the limit for her to make big jumps next year, and we will lean on her to be a big-time leader for us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.