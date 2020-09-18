There are big wins and then there are big wins -- and then there is Kerens beating Cayuga on the volleyball court.
"This is a big, big win," said Kerens coach Aaron Kinney after his kids knocked off Cayuga in four sets Tuesday night. "This is the first time I've beaten them as a head coach. They are well coached and they don't let the ball hit the floor."
But Kerens hits back.
These 2020 LadyCats are emerging as a team that could be something special. That was more than evident all night as the Kerens kids just kept battling and took the match 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-19 to improve to 2-1 in a tough and tight district race. They have won two in a row, beating Grapeland and Cayuga in back-to-back matches.
"This was a total team win for us," Kinney said. "I felt like they would come in and play us tough. I felt like we had a lot of girls grow up even more -- and I mean everyone.
"They played their roles and we didn't have too many people trying to do too much," he said. "Not everyone showed up in the stat book, but they all played their parts.''
It was a team win, and a team win because everyone stepped up.
Sophomore Elaysia Morgan had a monster game at the net, slamming home 26 kills past a tenacious Cayuga front. Morgan also had a block and two digs on a night when every volley meant so much.
Alexius McAdams, who has been the GC Blocker of the Year and GC Defensive Player of the Year, soared again and torched Cayuga with 19 kills and a block as the Keren twosome of Morgan and McAdams (sounds like a law firm) combined for 45 kills.
Kenadee Lynch was once again priceless and set up the front all night, dishing out a whopping 36 assists to go along with three kills and four digs.
The Kerens defense drove Cayuga nuts all night as the LadyCats just kept digging in and saving one shot after another.
Aniya Lawrence once again led the defense with a remarkable 22 digs as she scrambled all night. Reece Wright, who is epitome of the do-it-all athlete, scrambled, too, and came up with 19 digs to frustrate Cayuga and keep the ball alive. Wright also slammed home five kills.
But it was Kerens' all-for-one mentality and unselfish play that produced the victory.
"These kids are tough," Kinney said. "and nothing makes you feel better than when all your kids are coaching each other up.
''There was a point when they started sending three blockers at Morgan, and when she rotated off Reece grabs Alexius and told her that the tips would be open because of that. It makes my job a lot easier," Kinney said.
The LadyCats know their roles, and that's at the heart of what makes this team go.
"Aniya gets the defense set up and Kenadee calls the offense and a lot of times myself and (assistant coach) Marquesia Kelly get to be their biggest fans," Kinney said.
"This was a big win for us and it showed this group when we limit our mistakes we are hard to beat."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.