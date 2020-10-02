The Kerens LadyCats wrapped up the first half of the district race in second place with a hard-fought four-set victory at Cross Roads.
The LadyCats dropped the first set 13-25, and then came storming back to sweep the next three -- 25-12, 25-20 and 25-17.
"We had a night where we struggled to put the ball away," Kerens coach Aaron Kinney said. "We only had 26 kills as a team. WE had to rely on our ability to make fewer mistakes down the stretch than they did.
"Our block was there early enough to really control the net, and that gave Cross Roads offensive fit all night. We struggled at the service line with 14 service errors but still found a way to hang tough and leave Cross Roads with a big win."
Alexius McAdams had a dozen kills and four blocks and Elaysia Morgan had 11 kills and three blocks to lead the way for Kerens.
Leah Greene had two kills and a big block. Aniya Lawrence led the defense with 15 digs and also nailed two aces, and Reece Wright came up with seven digs and also nailed a pair of aces.
Kenadee Lynch had 20 assists and three digs and Olivia Holt had three digs and two aces. Abbigail Holt had four digs and an ace.
