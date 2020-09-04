It's no secret that two of the top volleyball programs in the Golden Circle live at Kerens and Mildred, and you can always expect a thrilling match when the LadyCats and Lady Eagles meet.
Both lived up to their reputations Tuesday night when Kerens pulled off a dramatic comeback to beat Mildred in a tough and exciting five-set match, 21-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-20, 15-13.
"For the third straight year during the regular season showdown it came down to the fifth set," said Kerens coach Aaron Kinney, whose LadyCats improved to 6-1 with the victory.
"I feel lucky to be on the 2-1 side of the last three-year stretch," he said. "Mildred is a great team and they are well coached. They fly around and they are tough at the net. I felt like their middles challenged us and made us a little uncomfortable early."
Kinney said his kids had to make changes on the fly because of Mildred's strong play.
"Early in the match their middle Hannah Middleton was able able to really control the net offensively and defensively," he said. "We had to make some adjustments early and I felt like when we got a real feel for them and what she was trying to do we started to really battle back.
"I kept telling the girls that it's a battle of runs and who will limit the amount of runs will win the match. In the first set that was Mildred and they controlled (the first two sets). Then in the fourth we had a 5-0 run to start the set and then we had a service error and Mildred had an 8-0 run to go up 9-5. We called a time out and from that point on defense we ended each run they tried to have with one or two serves.
"That was the swing we needed to head into the fifth, where both teams threw what they had at each other, and we found a way to win it."
Middleton led Mildred with 14 kills and six blocks and Brea Holmes was right there following up Middleton, nailing seven kills and five blocks. Kacey White was also strong at the net and finished with five kills,. White also had a big match at the service line, where she nailed eight aces, and played solid defense to finish with seven digs.
Kenli Dalton had another big night, handing out 28 assists and Bailey Burks was brilliant again, flying around the court and saving 15 digs to lead Mildred's defense.
Kerens was led by sophomore Elaysia Morgan, who had a monster night at the net, slamming home 25 kills to go along with three blocks.
Alexius McAdams was Alexius McAdams and proved again why she is the best blocker in this part of the state. She scored on a dozen solo blocks and assisted on eight more blocks on a night when everything at the net for both teams carried a message as well as a point on the scoreboard.
Makenzie Bancroft had nine assisted blocks and Kenadee Lynch had two assisted blocks and a kill to go along with another huge night running the offense as she handed out 31 assists to continue to lead the Golden Circle in assists.
Aniya Lawrence led the defense with 17 digs and nailed four aces from the service line. Reece Wright did a little of everything and came up with 14 big digs.
Leah Greene ended the match with one kill and one stuff block, and Abby Holt (six digs) and Olivia Holt (five digs) came up big on defense for Kerens.
"This group just keeps fighting," Kinney said. "Teams in the past would have struggled to come back from being down 2-0 or would have lost in four because of an emotional high from the third set win. This group does well with controlling the controllables and lets the game come to them.
