The Kerens LadyCats downed Class 3A Palmer on Tuesday in a close five set match, coming back with a big win 28-30, 25-20, 16-25, 25-13 and 15-7.
Elaysia Morgan led the way with 14 kills and four fours. Olivia Holt had four kills and Rylie Spivey, Leah Greene, and McKenzie Bancroft all had kills for Kerens. Blair Blue had 13 assists and Abbigail Holt had two assists.
Kerens won despite losing Kenadee Lynch to an injury in the second set. Lynch led the Golden Circle in assists last season and was the all-district and All-Golden Circle Setter of the Year.
