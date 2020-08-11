The Kerens LadyCats played the first competitive game of any kind at Kerens since March when the UIL shut down high school sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The LadyCats opened their volleyball season with an impressive four-set victory over Malakoff Tuesday night, jumping out to a two set lead and closing out the match with a win in the fourth set, 25-21, 25-17, 15-25 and 25-19.
Alexius McAdams, who was the district Blocker of the Year and the Golden Circle Defensive Player of the Year last season, led the way. She finished with 17 kills and six blocks and dominated at the net.
Elyasia Morgan, who was the district and Golden Circle Newcomer of the Year last season, also got off to a formidable start, nailing 10 kills and coming through with five blocks.
Reece Wright had seven kills and nine digs, Aniya Lawrence led the defense with 17 digs and also scored on two kills, and setter Kenadee Lynch had a huge start, handing out 37 assists.
McKenzie Bancroft had two kills, Abby Holt had six digs, Olivia Holt had three digs, and Leah Green came through with a kill for Kerens.
