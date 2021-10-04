The Kerens LadyCats topped off a big week with a dramatic victory over Cross Roads Friday night, winning in four sets, and squeezing out two-point nail- biters in each of the three sets they won, 27-25, 20-25, 26-24 and 25-23.
"It was a great game," Kerens coach Hana Colvin said. "They played together, and the atmosphere of the game was amazing."
It was a big week for Kerens as the LadyCats swept Oakwood on Tuesday, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18.
Elaysia Morgan led Kerens at the net with 10 kills and a block and three aces, Leah Greene and Olivia Holt had five kills each, and Holt had two blocks while Greene added four aces to the attack.
Blair Blue had eight assists and an ace, Kenadee Lynch had six assists and two kills and Rylie Spivey had two kills.
Kerens had 48 kills against Cross Roads on Friday as Morgan led the way with 16 kills and five blocks, and Olivia Holt had 15 kills. McKenzie Bancroft had six kills and an assists.
Lynch and Blue had 16 assists each against Cross Roads, and Lynch had six kills. Spivey had three kills and a block, Greene and Abbigail Holt had a kill each.
