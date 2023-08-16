KERENS -- It's always tough to beat the Kerens LadyCat volleyball team and the evidence is clear as once again Coach Hanna Colvin's girls are off to a fast start, despite some big hurdles.
The LadyCats are off to a fast start and are 5-3 after a victory over small school power Abbott Tuesday in the Kerens Gym, where the LadyCats came away with a hard fought, well-deserved 3-2 victory, coming back to win 25-23, 16-25, 21-25 and 25-13, 15-12
"This team seems younger," said Colvin, who lost former All-State blocker/hitter, Elaysia Morgan, who had a sterling career at Kerens before graduating last spring. Colvin didn't have much time to worry about playing without Morgan. She had other holes to fill in her lineup.
Colvin also lost Blair Blue to a knee injury last spring. Blue was the District Co-Setter MVP, a versatile and savvy leader for the LadyCats Blue is the kind of gritty player who seemed to find different ways to win every night, the kind of tough and unselfish player every team needs. Blue is expected to return in a few weeks. But no one is waiting to win on the court.
Olivia Holt, who always seems to be in the middle of everything on the floor and a dangerous power hitter on the softball diamond, returns as a big hitter and blocker for the LadyCats. Holt, a leader and captain, earned the District 21-2A Utility Player of the Year Award last season.
Juniors Rylee Spivey, an athletic force at the net, and Tiani Hall, a hustling and bouncy athlete who helps lead the LadyCat basketball team, are also back, looking for another trip to the playoffs.
Ella Engel and Kylin May, a junior Libero, are also back. Freshman Abby Combs is off to a great start this season and Colvin has a team that's always hungry to make the playoffs. Her first two teams at Kerens qualified for the postseason. Her girls are off and running again.
"We started off with a four-set win over Grapeland," said Colvin, who played at Kerens and whose teams have made the playoffs both years she has been the head coach at her alma mater.
The LadyCats also won the Silver Bracket last week in the Blooming Grove Tournament -- and it's obvious Kerens is going to be force again.
