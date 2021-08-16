The Kerens LadyCats picked up another victory for new coach Hana Colvin on Friday night, knocking off Class 4A Athens, 25-16, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21.
Colvin played for Kerens and was an assistant volleyball coach and assistant softball coach before returning this year as the head volleyball coach.
Elaysia Morgan, who was a first-team All-State player a year ago, led Kerens with 16 kills and four aces. The LadyCats had 29 kills in the match.
Kenadee Lynch, who was the Golden Circle Setter of the Year last season, has moved to another role this year. Lynch had a big night Friday, slamming home four kills to go along with eight assists.
Freshman Blair Blue is Kerens' new setter and finished with 15 assists. Kerens scored from all over the court. McKenzie Bancroft had six kills, Olivia Holt slammed home three kills and Riley Spivey had two kills.
