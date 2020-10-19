The Kerens LadyCats won a match they had to have Friday night at home against Frankston, keeping their district title hopes alive.
Frankston took a two-match lead over Kerens into Friday's showdown, but the LadyCats cut the lead to one with a five set victory, 25-20,20-25, 16-25, 25-9 and 15-5.
Kerens turned the match around in the fourth set and outscored Frankston 40-14 in the final two sets to win the match.
"There were a lot of emotions before during and after the match," Kerens coach Aaron Kinney said. "I felt like this was a complete team win, where we are starting to peak and want to hit it (our peak) at the right time.
"It was a great test for us and we found a way to pull away early in the fourth set. Before the fourth set one of the girls said 'we haven't played in a fifth set in a while and you know we love fifth sets.'
"We started out on an 8-0 run and never looked back from that point, outscoring Frankston 40-14 to end the night," Kinney said. "I've been telling them all year when we limit our mistakes we can beat anyone."
The Kerens girls put up some amazing numbers in the victory.
Kerens' 1-2 punch dominated the net as Elaysia Morgan had 32 kills and six blocks, and Alexius McAdams nailed 26 kills and nine blocks.
Kenadee Lynch had a whopping 51 assists and four digs and Reece Wright had 13 digs, two kills and two aces. Aniya Lawrence led the defense with 25 digs and had five aces from the service line.
Olivia Holt had six digs, one kill and two aces, McKenzie Bancroft had two kills and four digs and Abbigail Holt had five digs.
It was a big night in the Kerens Gym.
"I am proud of the girls' fight on a night when we honored the fight against breast cancer," Kinney said. "We honored one of the Kerens teachers, Christ Rushing before the game.
"What a night in Kerens when we needed a win to keep a chance to finish No. 1 in the 2A race (and get the No. 1 seed)," he said. "We need to win our final games.
"After the match I told them that we need to win our remaining three games against Grapeland, Oakwood and Cross Roads and we need to get some help, but we took care of our end and by beating Frankston. We still have a long way to go, and we need to take care of our end and hope we get another chance at Frankston.''
On Saturday the LadyCats played their makeup match against Grapeland and swept the Sandiettes, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15.
Morgan came through with 13 kills and seven blocks and McAdams had 13 kills and five blocks to lead Kerens at the net, and Lynch handed out 25 assists and also had two digs.
Wright had nine digs and three kills, and Lawrence had 13 digs. Olivia Holt had two kills, an assist, two aces and four digs, and Abbigail Holt had five digs.
Kerens plays Oakwood on Tuesday and ends the regular season at home Friday against Cross Roads. Kerens and Frankston would have time to set up a playoff match to decide the top seed if the race ends in a tie.
