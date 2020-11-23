The Kerens LadyCats, who have won 72 matches over the last three seasons, had another memorable and impressive season, rolling into the 2A playoffs for the eighth consecutive year. They put up some remarkable numbers and filled up the District 21-2A All-District Volleyball team.
Alexius McAdams was once again named the district MVP Blocker, Aniya Lawrence was named the MVP Defensive Player and Reece Wright was named the district's Utility Player of the Year.
McAdams, a senior who has had an sensational career on the volleyball court at Kerens, was a terror at the net. She finished the season with 353 kills and a remarkable 165 blocks.
Lawrence, a senior, was everywhere at once this season as the ultimate libero, saving point after point to lead the defense. She finished with 293 digs to go along with 43 aces and 10 kills.
Wright, who always comes through for the LadyCats in volleyball, basketball and softball, had her best season on the volleyball court and finished the year with 112 digs on defense while nailing 19 aces from the service line and coming up with 22 kills in a do-it-all every night performance.
Kerens also landed three girls on the 21-2A First-team, one on the Second-team and two more on the Honorable Mention list as nine LadyCats earned post-season honors.
Elaysia Morgan, Kenadee Lynch and Olivia Holt were all named to the All-District First-team, and Abbigail Holt earned Second-team honors. Newcomers McKenzie Bancroft and Leah Greene were named to the Honorable Mention list.
Morgan and Lynch both had seasons worth of superlatives and Olivia Holt emerged as a force as a sophomore this season to make the First-team.
Morgan, a sophomore who was the district's Newcomer of the Year in 2019, simply destroyed opponents, who had no answer for her blistering kills. She not only soared above the net all year, but drilled 387 kills this season to go along with an impressive 92 blocks.
Lynch, a junior, was the ultimate setter and the lynchpin to the Kerens offense, the cog in the middle that made the offense run. She put up mind-boggling numbers as a setter, handing out an amazing 673 assists while diving for 56 digs on defense.
Olivia Holt simply improved and got better and better all year and finished the season with 99 digs, to go along with 31 aces and 21 kills.
Six LadyCats earned All-Academic honors as Lynch, Morgan, Wright Bancroft, Abbigail Holt and Emily Foreman were named to the Academic All-District team.
