The Kerens LadyCats had another big season on the volleyball court and several young ladies earned All-District honors for first-year coach Hana Colvin, who led Kerens back to the playoffs.
Elaysia Morgan was named the district's MVP Blocker after another remarkable season. Morgan, a sophomore, finished with 385 kills and 74 solo blocks to lead Kerens.
Kenadee Lynch, a four-year starter and leader on and off the court who has changed positions from season-to-season to help the team, was named the district's Utility Player of the Year as the most versatile player in the district.
Lynch simply did it all for Kerens, and finished the season with 248 assists to go along with 79 kills and 32 aces.
Blair Blue and Olivia Holt earned First-Team honors for the LadyCats. Blue handed out 344 assists and nailed 15 aces while Holt was a force at the net and slammed home 121 kills and had 12 solo blocks.
Kerens' Leah Greene and McKenzie Black earned Second-Team honors and Rylee Spivey, Abbigail Holt and Emily Foreman were named to the Honorable Mention list.
